Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Eyes Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’s Domestic Total Next ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The cinemas are filled with multiple movies, and many of them are tentpole family films, including Minions & Monsters. Minions & Monsters is experiencing a dull box-office run, but it is inches away from surpassing the franchise movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, at the box office in North America. It might not be able to cross its second major domestic milestone, but it is at least satisfying to beat major studio films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

Minions 3 collected $2.5 million on its 4th discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. It is still running on plenty of screens in North America. The Minions movie dropped just 25.2% from last discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. After 28 days of theatrical run, the movie has hit the $159.5 million cume at the North American box office. It is set to become the first Minions movie to cross the $200 million mark domestically.

Minions 3 is set to beat Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in North America

Based on the domestic chart in Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters is tracking to beat the domestic haul of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. For the unversed, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the second film in this franchise. It is part of the Harry Potter Wizarding universe and is among the lowest-grossing installments in the franchise.

According to the database, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald collected $159.5 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. Minions 3 is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Crimes of Grindelwald. It is a minor achievement for the Minions movie and something to rejoice in amid its dull theatrical run.

More about Minions 3

Minions 3 has collected $417.8 million at the worldwide box office so far, and even if it beats Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald domestically, it will not surpass its worldwide total. The Fantastic Beasts movie collected $655.7 million at the worldwide box office. Minions 3 will not be able to beat that total. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $159.5 million

International – $258.2 million

Worldwide – $417.8 million

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