Hollywood star Paul Bettany says his superhero avatar, Vision, has always been part Tony Stark, or Iron Man, and part Ultron.

Advertisement

Bettany is reprising his superhero character in the series “WandaVision“.

Advertisement

“I was worried initially. I was like, ‘Wow, this feels so different’ as I read the script and (thought) how do I keep him the same,” Paul Bettany said while talking about the series.

“And then I realised he has always been becoming something else. He is part J.A.R.V.I.S.. He is part Ultron. He is part Tony Stark. He is omnipotent… Then I realised, I will just throw a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in there and a little bit of Hugh Laurie,” Paul Bettany added.

The Marvel Studios series also brings back Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. The two super-powered beings will be seen trying to adapt to their suburban lives as a married couple. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with MCU thrills. The series, directed by Matt Shakman, streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Must Read: Tenet Star John David Washington Would Have Delayed His Birth If Possible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube