Gwyneth Paltrow is a proud owner of lifestyle brand Goop. She launched her website in 2018 and has made it a huge empire worth more than $250 million. Leaving everyone baffled, the company last year sold a candle titled, This Smells Like My Vag*na. Of course, it raised eyeballs and soon became a fan favourite!

For the unversed, the scented candle is worth £69. Yes, you heard that right. When converted to INR, that makes it around Rs. 6,869. Imagine buying such expensive stuff and then it ends up exploding when you light it for the first time? It literally happened with a user.

Jody Thompson had won This Smells Like Vag*na candle by Goop in an online quiz. When the user tried to light it, she claims that the Gwyneth Paltrow sold product exploded at 50cm high flame. Just not that, the flames were so high that it could have set the house on fire if not controlled on time.

Talking about it all, Jody Thompson told The Sun, The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was no inferno in the room.’

Jody also added that she was luckily able to get the flames under control. But she ended up throwing the Gwyneth Paltrow branded product out of the front door. “It could have burned the place down,” added Thompson.

The user, however, also mentioned that she now finds the incident funny. Isn’t it hilarious that Gwyneth’s vag*na smelling candle exploded in her home?

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow recently left fans shocked when she claimed that she’s decided to quit acting. She shared that she does not feel comfortable in front of the camera or the public eye.

