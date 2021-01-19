Last week’s RAW had some really entertaining moments. We saw Drew McIntyre sharing a message of being COVID-19 positive. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the ring, but due to Drew’s unavailability, we saw Triple H making a return. They didn’t really have a fight but a brawl was witnessed between both. Apart from a brawl, the most exciting part was Alexa Bliss throwing a fireball on Randy‘s face.

Now, WWE has taken a step ahead post that fireball incident and introduced an interesting gimmick. As seen during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, RKO was seen with wearing a mask and hiding his face burns. As of now, we can’t say for how long the mask will be a part of RKO’s character, but it has definitely added a fun element for fans.

Have a look at ‘masked’ Randy Orton:

“There’s a saying that those who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes … ashes of the one responsible for their affliction.”@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ot0pc7bY7E — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Within a few moments of witnessing Randy Orton’s masked avatar, fans started pouring their reactions on Twitter. Check it out below:

What are your thoughts on RKO’s new masked gimmick?

