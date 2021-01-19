Last week’s RAW had some really entertaining moments. We saw Drew McIntyre sharing a message of being COVID-19 positive. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the ring, but due to Drew’s unavailability, we saw Triple H making a return. They didn’t really have a fight but a brawl was witnessed between both. Apart from a brawl, the most exciting part was Alexa Bliss throwing a fireball on Randy‘s face.
Now, WWE has taken a step ahead post that fireball incident and introduced an interesting gimmick. As seen during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, RKO was seen with wearing a mask and hiding his face burns. As of now, we can’t say for how long the mask will be a part of RKO’s character, but it has definitely added a fun element for fans.
Have a look at ‘masked’ Randy Orton:
“There’s a saying that those who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes … ashes of the one responsible for their affliction.”@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ot0pc7bY7E
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
Within a few moments of witnessing Randy Orton’s masked avatar, fans started pouring their reactions on Twitter. Check it out below:
Randy Orton bringing back the Masked Man #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6wq2l3qyFD
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) January 19, 2021
We welcome Randy Orton to the storyline mask club. pic.twitter.com/3IxYuFz6oy
— Ace Vincetura (@JaimsVanDerBeek) January 19, 2021
No one:
Randy Orton: pic.twitter.com/WoPn2wAnVs
— WrestleTribe (@WrestleTribe) January 19, 2021
Randy Orton bringing it back after getting burned #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/tXnVVdDvni
— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 19, 2021
A trillion percent future hall of famer, Randy Orton, our king 😈 pic.twitter.com/dvdi3gGLfy
— YeahNahItsGood (@lilwetard) January 19, 2021
At least they put a mask on Randy Orton following last weeks magic act. I was waiting for Bruce to have him come out as if nothing happened #WWERaw
— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 19, 2021
Randy Orton’s face is masked up up due to the burns 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fxwW27nKTF
— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 19, 2021
What are your thoughts on RKO’s new masked gimmick?
