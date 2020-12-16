John Cena has been one of the greatest stars of WWE. Right from the start, the doctor of thuganomics has shown a charm and connectivity with the arena and has enjoyed a maximum push from authority. He has served as a poster boy of the company for a huge span of time and no wonder, he saw big success in winning titles.

As most of us know, Cena has been world champion for 16 times. He has tied the numbers with legend Ric Flair. Surprisingly he had won his last championship back in 2017 and since then, several other stars have seen a major push. Now, with just a few years of pro-wrestling career in the kitty, there’s doubt if he would be able to beat Ric to become the man with most title wins.

Just like many of WWE fans, John Cena’s father too thinks that his son wouldn’t be able to break Ric Flair’s record. Interestingly, he has chosen another superstar, Randy Orton as his favourite. For the unversed, Randy has 14 title wins under his belt. While speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Cena’s father shared his thoughts on RKO.

John Cena’s father said, “Orton’s a Legend Killer, he’s taken them all down. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Orton that breaks Ric Flair’s record. Somebody’s gotta do it. Orton’s a great performer, probably one of the best heels around, next to my friend, Bray Wyatt. I mean, you take a look at what’s going on. It’s there, they’re not using it. To give Orton the title and let him hold it for three weeks, I guess the question becomes, ‘Why?’ But it must have been best for business because ultimately Reigns is gonna take it [the victory] at Survivor Series.”

He referred the fact that Randy Orton didn’t compete at Survivor Series. And it was Roman Reigns who emerged victorious against Drew McIntyre in a Champion Vs. Champion match.

What’s your opinion of John Cena’s father’s thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

