Armie Hammer has been grabbing all eyeballs ever since a post from his Instagram account leaked on January 15. Everyone kept wondering who is that lingerie-clad mystery woman on his bed. Speculations raised further as he referred to that woman as Ms Cayman.

Well, everyone confused that woman with being the beauty pageant queen Mariah Tibbetts, who is currently the title-holder of 2020 Miss Cayman Islands. Armie issued an apology after this. Keep scrolling further to know more details about the same.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused,” Armie Hammer said in an audio statement issued to Cayman Compress on January 17.

Armie Hammer then directly apologized to Tibbetts, saying, “My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.” The chairperson for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, Derri Dacres-Lee, had already made this clarification before Hammer’s audio statement.

On January 15, the pageant chairperson took to Miss Cayman Islands Universe’s Instagram and wrote, “The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman.’ The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.”

Check out the complete statement below:

The leaked video showed Armie Hammer walking through a hotel room before revealing a mystery woman in black lingerie waiting on his bed, her face hidden from the camera. Hammer wrote a raunchy caption under the video, in which he referred to the unidentified woman as Ms Cayman.

Prior to Hammer’s apology, the grandson of oil tycoon heir Armand Hammer had shot down reports of controversial DMs that were allegedly sent from the actor and had leaked online. Amid the scandal, Hammer pulled out of a movie with Jennifer Lopez, Shotgun Wedding, and issued a statement about the allegations and his withdrawal.

