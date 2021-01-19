Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson has been creating a lot of noise over her personal life. The beauty has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017. Recently, rumours were rife that the couple has secretly got engaged. Just not that, now reports suggest that a wedding is on the cards. And it is none other than ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow who will be planning it all!

For the unversed, Chris was earlier married to Gwyneth. The duo was together from 2003-2016 and is blessed with 2 children – Apple (16) and Moses (14). The good thing is that they both remain on good terms even after the split. In fact, the Avengers star really likes Dakota.

There have been a lot of speculations regarding Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s wedding. A source close to New Idea claims that the Fifty Shades actress has reached out to Gwyneth Paltrow for wedding planning. “Gwyn has the best contacts in LA and a whole team at Goop tastemakers on her payroll,” reveals their source.

As per the report, Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow even kicked off wedding planning over brunches in the Hamptons on one of their joint vacations. That does seem to be a really dreamy equation with all the members involved, given their relationship with each other.

On contrary, a report by Heat claims that Dakota has her own reservations. She loves the fact that Gwyneth is always so welcoming. However, the actress feels that the Avengers star’s presence at her wedding could overshadow her huge day!

Well, only time will tell what the truth is and if a wedding is on the cards at all!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin sparked engagement rumours during their New Year’s celebrations in Aspen. It was the huge rock on the Don’t Worry Darling actress’ finger that grabbed the eyeballs.

