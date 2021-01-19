Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share 6 kids together. The couple separated in 2016 and have shared a long journey together before the Maleficent actress filed for the divorce. Brangelina adopted Maddox, Pax, Zahara and have three biological children named Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Brad is one of the most good looking actors in the world. Today, we are going to take you back to the late 80s, when the actor looked just like her daughter Shiloh in his younger days.

Brad Pitt looked extremely handsome in the 80-90s and had a massive fan following back then too. Today, we bring you a throwback picture of the actor where he looks like a spitting image of his 14-year-old daughter, Shiloh with Angelina Jolie.

Take a look:

The picture was taken back in 1988 and look at that jawline, it’s so sharp that it could really cut glass finely.

Now take a look at Shiloh’s pic here:

Don’t this father-daughter look so freaking similar here? Shiloh’s pic was taken in 2019 at the premiere of her mother’s film, Maleficent in London.

Meanwhile, back in 2014 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were praised for supporting their daughter to explore her gender identity.

Shiloh who is now called John Jolie Pitt has reportedly asked her family to not call her by her birth name instead, John. At the premiere of Unbroken, back in 2014, she appeared dressed in a suit, as reported by the Independent.

Angelina Jolie once revealed that Shiloh wants to be a boy and hence likes getting dressed like boys. In fact, back in 2010, the Maleficent actress revealed that John has been exploring her gender identity ever since she was three.

What are your thoughts on Shiloh being a carbon copy of her father Brad Pitt? Tell us in the comments below.

