Dua Lipa is one of the most popular singers of current times. From New Rules to One Kiss to Levitating, the English singer has given us some amazing tracks to groove on. The 25-year-old singer appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! And is finally putting an end to her pregnancy rumours!

It all started with a picture of herself that she shared on Instagram along with a string of emoji, including hearts, baby bottles, teddy bears and stars.

Dua Lipa’s fans immediately started speculating if the singer was pregnant and that’s how the rumours started. While she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host asked if the rumours were true or not, the beauty is finally setting the record straight for once and for all.

For those of you who don’t know, Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid who happens to be Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s younger brother.

“This is ridiculous. Obviously, you can see all the emoji above. I like finding little random emoji, I put like a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through,” the One Kiss singer told Jimmy.

“I posted it and then I look at the comments and somebody says, “is she pregnant?” And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment, and I’m like, “Surely I don’t look pregnant?” Dua Lipa said.

The Levitating singer continued, “And then I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m just like, “oh my God, these emoji have come to bite me in the a**e… Or the stomach”. ‘So I just deleted the caption, but I wasn’t smart enough and I didn’t take it off my Twitter.”

Concluding the conversation regarding the same, the singer said, “I’m not pregnant, just to clear it up. Not pregnant.”

What are your thoughts on Dua Lipa clarifying her stance on being pregnant? Tell us in the comments below.

