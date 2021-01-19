Justice League actor Ben Affleck and Knives out actress Ana de Armas have been dating since early 2020 after meeting on the sets of Deep Water. They even moved in together recently, but now their break up rumours are already plaguing on the internet.

Advertisement

The news of their break up came as a shock to their fans as the two looked madly in love with each other. Ana even spent time with Ben’s children- Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and eight-year-old son, Samuel- which he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, their honeymoon phase has come to an end when they moved in together. Reportedly, the two has gotten into “huge fights.”

Advertisement

After rumours of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ split were reported, photos began to surface of a life-size cutout of the Knives Out actress being tossed in her ex’s trash can. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the life-sized cutout of the actress was seen being thrown in a large garbage bin outside of Affleck’s home.

Meanwhile, People also confirmed that 48-year-old actor and Ana De Armas had agreed to go their separate ways. A source said to the publication, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

The source also said, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Even though Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went their separate ways, their friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly.

So what do you think of Ben Affleck and Armas breaking up after dating for nearly a year? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Armie Hammer Issues An Apology For Referring To The Mystery Lingerie-Clad Woman As Ms Cayman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube