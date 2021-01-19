BBC has great news for all their fans. Peaky Blinders is returning soon and the cast has already started shooting for the same. Guess what, Thomas Shelby and company are back in business. Yes, Cillian Murphy fans REJOICE!

But along with good news, BBC has also come bearing bad news. This is going to be the last and final season of the show.

The Peaky Blinders official Twitter handle made an announcement and wrote, “We’re calling a family meeting… #PeakyBlinders” and later was followed by yet another tweet that revealed that they have started shooting for Season 6.

We’re calling a family meeting… #PeakyBlinders — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 18, 2021

It was followed by a tweet that read, “The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming.”

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more: https://t.co/LLPzSrbhHt Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5. pic.twitter.com/1gOToza7fM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 18, 2021

The last and final tweet was a picture of Cillian Murphy wearing a mask and getting his hair trimmed for the Peaky Blinders.

Aren’t y’all excited? We sure are.

Unfortunately, the 6th season will be the last and final season of the series. Creator and writer Steven Knight told the magazine that the show is ending but will “continue in another form” but didn’t give clarity on the form.

He continued, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.” Revealing further, the creator said that this is going to be the best season so far and fans are going to love it.

Steven Knight concluded, “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

After having a successful run on BBC, the series is now available on Netflix and you can watch all the 5 seasons on the OTT platform before the upcoming season is released.

Although there is no clarity as to when Peaky Blinders is releasing, we just hope that it’s this year. We can’t wait to see what makers have in store for us!

Aren’t y’all excited to see Thomas Shelby back in action? Tell us in the comments below.

