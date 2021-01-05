Amidst news of the ongoing legal case with ex Angelina Jolie over their kids’ custody, Brad Pitt brought in the New Year in style. The Oscar winner is vacationing with Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos. And now some pics from there have made their way to the internet.

Over the weekend, Pitt enjoyed some snorkelling, and we got to see his without a shirt after a very long time.

In the pictures of the bare upper torso, Brad Pitt can be seen wearing what looks like black trunks with orange stripes and a black snorkel mask. He is seen sitting on the edge of a boat while displaying his tattoos for all to see. Check out some pics here:

Brad Pitt has an extensive ink collection on his back – which we do not get to see often. Some of the art on his back include the first initials of each family member, a line artwork designed by ex Angelina Jolie, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman, the Latin word Invictus which means unconquerable, something in Sanskrit and more. Something like a tornado can also be spotted on his back.

While over the last couple of months Brad being spotted with Nicole Poturalski was making headline, the model was absent from the New Year gateway. Reportedly, the couple hasn’t been seen together since August.

Talking about his fling with Nicole ending, a source had told PEOPLE, “Brad Pitt hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship.” Adding further, “They saw each other a few times and that’s it. You can’t call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that’s it.”

Pitt and Poturalski first met at a party in August 2019 after the Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The duo was linked almost a year later when they arrived together at Le Castellet Airport in France.

