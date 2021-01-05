The season of Royal Rumble is around the corner and fans are all excited to witness the contest to bag the main event at Wrestlemania 37. If you’re a WWE fan and love the chaotic rumble, we have the names of some official entrants of the match for you.

Advertisement

Yes, you guessed it right! WWE has announced its official participants of Royal Rumble 2021. Daniel Bryan was the first official member for 30-man Royal Rumble match. Now, few more additions are there in the list. Just a few hours ago, AJ Styles took to Twitter and announced of being part of the match.

Advertisement

AJ Styles wrote, “Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos.” Apart from Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley, Styles has become the third official entrant of the match.

Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021

Speaking of 30-woman Royal Rumble 2021, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax’s names have been made official.

Let’s wait and see how the entire card unfolds in the coming days. For those who don’t have a clue about the pay-per-view, Rumble is all set to take place on 31st January 2021.

Meanwhile, yesterday we learnt how WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross helped Chris Jericho to get into WWE. Shockingly, Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in Jericho because of his height. Ross revealed it all while speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, “I had to negotiate with Vince basically to get Chris on the radar because of his f*cking height, and that was it. He was not the ideal height to be in the main event at WrestleMania in Vince’s view and the way it works there Conrad, you know as well as anybody, your sister-in-law is a big star there, the world revolves around Vince.” After the podcast session, many Jerichoholics took to Twitter and lauded Ross’ support for Jericho.

Must Read: Is Tom Cruise Shorter Than His Daughter Suri Cruise? Troll Says, “Probably Why Tom & His Ego Don’t Go Near Suri”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube