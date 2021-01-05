Tom Cruise is a superstar, and he keeps grabbing limelight every now and then. That does not surprise us at all, but what is unexpected is the actor’s daughter Suri Cruise being the hot topic from the past few days.

Suri is now a certified teen and looks gorgeous as her mother. The 14-year-old was recently spotted out enjoying a day of shopping in the exclusive SoHo area of New York City. Well, as much she did not grab eyeballs for her looks, she did for her height which was compared to her dad Tom.

Suri Cruise was seen having a mommy/daughter day with her 42-year-old actress mother Katie Holmes on Friday. The pair braved the chilly Manhattan weather to hunt for the best buys. Katie and Suri made sure they were protected from COVID-19 by wearing matching white disposable facemasks. Suri stepped out in jeans, brown Ugg boots, a denim jacket and a black pageboy hat. Fans could not help but notice she is nearly as tall as her five foot nine mom. After pictures of Katie and Suri came out, fans used the opportunity to troll Tom Cruise about parenting and his height.

“Probably why Tom and his ego don’t go near Suri – she’s probably taller than he is, already,” one fan joked. “How can Tom not have anything to do with his daughter? It’s twisted,” another added. “Suri’s already taller than Tom lol. She seems so well behaved, her mom did a great job,” a third chimed in. Well, we can only wonder what Tom Cruise must have felt after reading these comments.

According to multiple reports, Cruise is forbidden from meeting his daughter, as she does not belong to the Church of Scientology. According to a HuffPost report, Cruise “exploded in anger when asked if Holmes left him in part to protect Suri from Scientology.”

The Church of Scientology has vehemently denied keeping Tom Cruise away from his daughter. But fans still question why Suri and Tom are never seen together, in the same way, we see Katie and Suri together.

Anyway, what do you have to say about the height difference between Tom and Suri?

