Emma Stone is surely in her La La Land today. 2021 has kick-started on a fabulous note for the actress and Dave McCary. Well, the actress is expecting a baby with the Crazy, Stupid Love of her life.

We know all you fans must be thrilled to hear this news and want to know all about the same. Well, you will have to continue reading further to know more.

A source tells E! News, “Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!” Recently Emma Stone was seen cradling her baby bump while out taking a stroll in Los Angeles. This will be her first child with the Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The couple has yet to publicly address the news, and Emma’s team has refrained themselves from commenting on anything.

This past September, certain reports confirmed that Emma Stone and Dave McCary had exchanged vows, though details about the ceremony remain unknown. Their wedding took place nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement. In December 2019, the duo made the big reveal by simply sharing a photo of Emma’s dazzling pearl engagement ring and a heart emoji to Instagram.

Since then, the pair has returned to their low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. For his part, Dave didn’t post about his now-wife or their wedding plans. Even Emma has stayed just as tight-lipped.

Despite their penchant for privacy, it’s clear as the day Dave McCary and Emma Stone are head over heels for each other. With their wedding now checked off the list, the celebs are preparing for the arrival of their little one.

With their family now growing, it’s unclear how parenting responsibilities will be split, but if Emma chooses to return to work following the pandemic, she will have Dave’s full support. Some sources reveal that the writer is “unselfish in his desire for her success.”

We wish Emma Stone and Paul McCary all the best for this new phase.

