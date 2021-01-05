Yesterday, the news of Tanya Roberts’ death floored all around. In a shocking yet fortunate turn of events, the latest reports are going viral stating that the ‘Bond Girl’ is still alive.

Earlier, the statement from Roberts’ spokesperson had come stating she has passed away. Now, he has himself clarified on his statement by terming it as miscommunication. He even updated about A View To A Kill actress’ health. As per the spokesperson, the veteran actress is alive in ICU but not doing very well.

Mike Pingel, who has been a representative of Tanya Roberts for long, stated that there was an error in passing information between Tanya’s boyfriend and Cedars Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Pingel was speaking to Insider. “It’s very dire. It’s good news, but, yet, not good news. There was a miscommunication when I called to confirm her passing. It was not verified and I did not know that,” Pingel quoted.

As reported earlier, Tanya Roberts collapsed in her home after taking a walk with her dogs on the Christmas eve.

“The hospital did call him at 10 am this morning to confirm that she had not passed,” Pingel added.

Earlier, Mike Pingel had released an official statement quoting, “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”

Soon after the news broke in, several fans took to Twitter and offered condolences to her. Now, it’s really glad to learn that she is alive and the news has just made the morning a good one for her fans.

