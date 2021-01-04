2021 has begun, and there is already a piece of bad news for all Doctor Who’s fans. Speculation has arisen which states that Jodie Whittaker has quit her role as the 13th Time Lord on the show.

The latest development in this news is that the BBC has finally commented on the same. Continue reading further to know more.

On Sunday, The Mirror reported that Jodie Whittaker had turned in her notice for the long-running sci-fi/adventure series, Doctor Who after three years on the show. A BBC spokesman told Digital Spy, “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.”

That will mark a three-year run for Jodie Whittaker, which is about average for recent actors playing the time-travelling alien.

Matt Smith, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi also appeared on Doctor Who for three series each, while Christopher Eccleston only appeared on one series after the show was revived in 2005.

According to the portal, the show is already at work on figuring out how the Fourteenth Doctor will replace Jodie Whittaker. “It’s all very hush-hush, but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration,” a source said. Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

As with previous Doctors, at the end of Whittaker’s tenure her character will ‘regenerate’ into a new form, at which point the next actor will take over the role. The Black Mirror actress is reportedly interested in taking on new roles after being tied to the show for the last few years.

In January 2020, Jodie Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly, “I absolutely adore [the role]. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Well, what do you have to say about Jodie bidding goodbye to the show?

