Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful and talented actresses in the world. When you’re crazy popular, fans want to know each and every detail of your life. Once the Maleficent actress revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 14 and her first relationship turned violent after she had cut her boyfriend with a knife.

Believe it or not, childhood traumas stay forever with us if you don’t take proper counselling for the same. Especially when you’re at a tender age, you are wild, reckless and take random life decisions.

Once in an interview with OK! Magazine (via Daily Mail), Angelina Jolie revealed that she was very young when she lost her virginity. Yes, you heard that right. The Maleficent actress was just 14 and in order to feel more closer in the relationship she cut her boyfriend with a knife and he cut him back.

Angelina said, “The s*x and the emotions didn’t feel enough.” She added, “I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut him. He cut me back.” The young pair was soon “covered in blood, my heart was racing,” she recalled.

Now, that’s a huge step to take at such a young age.

Years later, when Angelina Jolie started off her career in Hollywood, she was dating Billy Bob Thorton and got married to him. While they were together, both of them wore vial necklaces of each other’s blood and it became one of the biggest news at that point in time. Billy spoke to the students of Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film & Television back then and was asked about his famous jewellery piece.

“[A] vial of blood is very simple. Angie came home one day with a kit she bought,” Thorton said. “You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That’s what it was. She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she’s off making Tomb Raider and I’m making Monster’s Ball. We were on opposite ends—we see each other for two weeks and whatever.”

Billy Bob Thorton further added, “She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. Same thing. From that we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks,” he joked as the crowd laughed. He added, “And we were vampires and we lived in a dungeon.”

Post this incident, there were media reports that called Angelina Jolie being obsessed with blood.

