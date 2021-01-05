Hollywood horror film icon Barbara Shelley is no more. She passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Shelley had contracted Covid-19 in December but had subsequently recovered from the disease. According to dailystar.co.uk, her agent Thomas Bowington confirmed the death to PA Media, saying: “It wasn’t the Covid that took her, she had underlying issues.”

Barbara Shelley, who shot to stardom in the 1950s, was referred to as ‘Technicolor Queen of Hammer’, owing to her numerous successful outings in horror films made by Hammer Film Productions.

Barbara Shelley was known for her roles in films such as “The Gorgon” (1964), “Dracula” (1958), “Prince Of Darkness” (1987) and “Rasputin: The Mad Monk” (1966).

Born as Barbara Kowin, she also shared a glamorous presence in American television shows. She was known for her roles in TV series such as “The Saint”, “The Avengers“, “The Borgias”, “Blake’s 7” and “Crown Court”, and later played Hester Samuels in “EastEnders”.

