The Avengers: This Actor Suggested The Title Of 2012 Film Starring Iron Man, Captain America & Others

The Avengers started a revolution in the Marvel Universe. The first time all MCU superheroes came together was in this 2012 film. It was the first time Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye fought together. They came together to fight the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.

Back in 2012, The Avengers was the first film to mint a crazy business at the box office. Directed by Jess Whedon, the film did the business of around $1.5 billion. Isn’t that crazy? Well, it sure is.

While the makers were discussing to get all the ‘Avengers’ together for a movie, they wanted an impressive yet relatable title for the same. When the discussion was going on Ant-Man And The Wasp actress, Michelle Pfeiffer aka Janet van Dyne was a part of the same and suddenly came up with a name for the movie and said, “It should be something colourful and dramatic like ‘The Avengers,’ or…” and Michael Douglas who plays the character of Hank Pym in the movies interrupted her and said, “Or nothing! That’s it! The Avengers!”

And that’s how they finalised the name ‘The Avengers’.

Isn’t this interesting? Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame recently completed a year but is still fresh in our hearts. It feels like yesterday that we went and said our final goodbyes to Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man and Chris Evans aka Captain America.

