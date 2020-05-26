Avengers: Endgame Trivia #62: Did You Know About THIS Cute Connection Between Iron Man & Spider-Man’s Suits?

Who thought Avengers: Endgame would be the last film in which we will get to see Spider-Man and Iron Man together? Both Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr did a fantastic job with their respective characters. Until Marvel or RDJ change the mind, we won’t get to see Iron Man in future MCU films.

Fans love Tony Stark and Peter Parker’s camaraderie and the way they tease and care for each other. When Iron Man meets Spider-Man during the final battle after 5 years in Avengers: Endgame, Stark hugs Parker tightly. For fans, it is one of the best moments in this 2019 film. But did you know there is a wonderful connection between their suits?

In our Avengers: Endgame trivia #62 today, we will tell you the real connection between Iron Man and Spider-Man’s suit. Until Avengers: Age of Ultron, it was J.A.R.V.I.S who used to be Stark’s A.I. The voice of J.A.R.V.I.S was given by actor Paul Bettany. Similarly, Peter Parker’s suit has Karen, the supercomputer. The voice of Tom Holland’s supercomputer is lent by Jennifer Connelly. The cutest thing here is Jennifer and Paul are a real-life married couple.

Marvel films are known for such reel and real-life connections. That’s why the universe has such a great fan following all over the world. In Avengers: Endgame too, the makers melted our hearts with several adorable moments. But Black Widow and Iron Man’s deaths broke our hearts too.

After Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland reprised his superhero role in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film released last year and also starred Jake Gyllenhaal. Tom will also be a part of the third Spider-Man film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!