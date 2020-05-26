Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn’s marriage has always been in the headlines for their unconventional dynamic. The ace filmmaker has now opened up about their marriage and how the past 22 years of marriage have been.

For the ones unaware, Woody Allen is married to Previn who is the adopted daughter of his ex, Mia Farrow. Woody is now 84 and Previn is 49. The director started dating her when she was 21.

Talking to Outlet, about their marriage, Woody Allen said, “I admit, it didn’t make sense when our relationship started. On the surface, we looked like an irrational match. I was much older and she was an adopted kid.”

“It looked to the outside world that it was an exploitative situation — that I would exploit her as an older predatory male, and she would exploit me for whatever I had. That was never the case,” Allen continued. “In the past, I had always gone out with actresses, but for whatever inexplicable reason, with Soon-Yi it worked.”

After marrying Soon-Yi Previn, Woody adopted two daughters, Bechet, 21, and Manzie, 20. Woody Allen then opened up on why their marriage worked, he said, “She doesn’t really like jazz or sports, and I don’t like some of the TV shows she watches. But we agree on the big stuff — raising kids, where to live, how to act with each other.”

In the chat further, Woody Allen also opened up on the allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan Farrow. The filmmaker called it fake and a drama creator for tabloids.

