Last year, when Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker released, moviegoers were blown away with his performance. To play this DC character, the ‘Two Lovers’ actor went under major physical transformation. This Todd Phillips directorial went on to become one of the successful films of 2019.

We all know Joker isn’t an easy character to play. He is the most important DC villain in the comics as well. Just like Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix was completely immersed into his character. During the shooting of the film, the actor used to walk away from the sets and wouldn’t even realise it. In our DC trivia #16, we will tell you more about the same.

Director Todd Phillips had told New York Times that Joaquin Phoenix used to lose his composure on the sets and walk away. The Joker director said, “In the middle of the scene, he’ll just walk away and walk out. And the poor other actor thinks it’s them and it was never them — it was always him, and he just wasn’t feeling it … If he goes on Jimmy Kimmel and walks off after two minutes, I’d be like, ‘That’s my boy.”

But Joaquin never walked away from the Joker sets while shooting with one actor – Robert De Niro. About the same, Robert called him ‘consummate professional’ had said, “Joaquin was very intense in what he was doing, as it should be, as he should be. There’s nothing to talk about, personally, on the side, ‘Let’s have coffee.’ Let’s just do the stuff.

This was our DC Trivia for today. Tell us in the comments what do you think of Joaquin’s performance in Joker?

