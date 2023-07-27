Greta Gerwig is currently riding the wave of ‘Barbie’ and enjoying the box office numbers. And now there are talks of the said character getting its own universe, which basically means Gerwig owning Hollywood for some time. However, the actor and director has some skeletons in her closet, and she is ready to clean them out. She is upset with a particular actor from back in the day.

The actor we’re talking about is Woody Allen. Gerwig worked with him in the 2012 film ‘To Rome With Love’. But for her, Allen was pretty troublesome. She opened up about the issue in her recent interview. Let’s see what the actress turned director has to say about it.

Greta Gerwig told New York Time, “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say. I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.” She then mentions Dylan Farrow’s who is Woody Allen’s one of three children.

Greta Gerwig continues, “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward. We did these camera tests which were horrible, long and Woody was just kind of there and he said, ‘Hey, I’m Woody Allen.’ And he stepped behind the camera and you start coming out in all these outfits. It’s like, my worst nightmare, My first take was horrible. But, then I realized that I better suck it up, because I was going to have seven weeks of this.”

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and more is screening everywhere. Let us know what you think about her comments and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

