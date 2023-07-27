Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most iconic Hollywood movies that included many steamy scenes between Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The actress, in one of her earlier interviews, revealed opened up about the hilarious s*x scene where their dog starts licking DiCaprio’s toes right in the middle of them getting all steamy. Scroll down to know how the makers pulled off the iconic scene.

Margot Robbie, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of her new movie Barbie which also stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu in prominent roles. Barbie, which clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, is performing better at the global box-office and will soon hit the $500 million milestone worldwide.

Speaking of The Wolf of the Wall Street scene between Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, as per Ladbible, the actress recalled how the makers got to make the dog hit the cues at the right time to interrupt Robbie and DiCaprio during their steamy session. Shedding light on the same, Robbie recalled, “We had to entice this dog to jump in the bed and bite at Leo’s feet…so we had dog trainers at the end of the bed (with) dog treats.” She added, “We’re putting chicken liver on Leo’s toes.” Robbie also claimed that making love to DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street wasn’t all she expected it to be. “We’re in a small room, it’s hot, it’s sweaty, it smells like dog food,” added the Hollywood A-lister, concluding, “The whole thing ended up being quite comical.”

Margot Robbie, in one of her earlier interviews, also spoke of the s*x scene where she was left with paper cuts all over her back when she filmed the scene with the Titanic star on a huge cash pile.

Speaking on the same, the Suicide Squad star shared, “It’s not as glamorous as it sounds. If anyone is ever planning on having s*x on top of a pile of cash: don’t.” Margot Robbie after The Wolf of Wall Street shot to fame and quickly became the hot favourite of the filmmakers.

