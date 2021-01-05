Harry Styles has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately. It’s too good to be true that a handsome man like him is single. Recently, even Miley Cyrus expressed her desire to date the One Direction singer. But now it seems he’s taken and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde is the lucky one! Read on for all the scoop.

It was back in September when Olivia Wilde announced her next starring Harry, Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh. It is an LGBTQ-themed love story from the ‘50s. The film also stars Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine amongst others. Olivia will be seen as an actor too apart from helming Don’t Worry Darling

The latest news that has left everyone shocked is about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating. As per reports, the couple has been dating for a few weeks now. However, things took a serious turn when the Watermelon Sugar singer took his ladylove to his manager’s wedding.

The special part remained that the wedding of Harry Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, took place only between 16 people. It was a small affair which was highly restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite that, the singer took Olivia Wilde as his plus one and introduced her as his ‘girlfriend.’

A source close to Page Six reveals it all as, “This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new. Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally, 10 people on the set because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules.”

The report continues, “Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret. So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

While Harry Styles is 26-year-old, Olivia Wilde is 36. But as per reports, Harry doesn’t give a damn about the age gap between the two. The One Direction singer was instead spotted openly holding hands and kissing his newfound love!

We’re sure millions of hearts are broken after reading this news. We feel you!

