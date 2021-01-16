As Tony Stark aka Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. sacrificed himself while fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, millions of fans were heartbroken all over the world. As the Phase 4 of MCU starts many fans keeping on looking for ways of his comeback but we all know he will never be back.

Advertisement

Apart from being loved for his part in Marvel’s Avengers series, Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark was also seen in Fantastic Four. He along with Reed Richards enjoyed a fan following. It’s sad that he won’t make an appearance in Fantastic Four now.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige also shares a similar feeling. During a recent conversation with Cinema Blend, he was asked if he feels sad that Tony Stark and Reed Richards will never put their brains together. Answering the question as yes, he said, “I mean, there’s… you know, as the comics have always done, you inherit the continuity that is the point in time of that ongoing story, and that’s where we are. So yes.”

He further added, “I spend more time thinking about being excited about seeing things than I do [spend being] sad about not seeing things.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige recently also spoke about Spider-Man 3 and its working title. Talking to We Got This Covered, he said, “It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.”

He also opened up about the speculations around the film and said, “The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Godzilla VS Kong: The Film’s Release Date Gets Preponed By 2 Months, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube