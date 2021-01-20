It should not come in as a surprise that someone is still striving hard to turn a Willy Wonka prequel into reality. It is not recent, but the speculations around the chocolate factory big wig’s return has been in the news for several years now. While the rumour mill has been oiled and is churning faster, now it has to say that the prequel plans to get on track again and guess what? The makers have pitched two young talents in the race to play the lead. They are none other than Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland. Read on to know everything you should about this update.

Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory is a fantasy land that has intrigued kids and well adults (child adults) for years. All of us have been secretly wanting to get our hands on the golden ticket for some adventure. Seems like if not practically, we might soon virtually get the chance as the prequel develops. And if the buzz is true, the transporters might be from the Hollywood’s A list.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the Willy Wonka prequel has been given a green signal by Warner Bros, who have even set a release date for the same. The studio is planning to hit the big screens on March 17, 2020. The buzz is that they want to rope in an actor in his mid-twenties to show the early journey of the character. For this, they are planning to rope in Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet.

Contrary to the casting choices of the studio, time and again when the film was a hotbed for speculations, fan have said they want to see Johnny Depp or Gene Wilder play Willy Wonka in the film. But over the years we have also heard names like Ryan Gosling and Donald Glover who were considered to play the character.

Willy Wonka prequel is being produced by David Heyman. The film will be directed by Paddington director Paul King, and is being written by Simon Rich. The buzz was also that Jeff Nathanson was roped in to polish the screenplay.

