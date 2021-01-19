Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman on Tuesday shared news of his engagement to girlfriend, model Kelly Gale, on social media.

Advertisement

The “Suicide Squad” star announced his engagement through an Instagram post, with a photograph of the romantic proposal.

Advertisement

“She said no. Jus kiddin…” he captioned the picture in which he is down on one knee with a ring, and Gale flashing a broad smile.

Gale, 25, also confirmed the news on her Instagram, posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on top of a cliff, overlooking a coast. In the picture, the model is seen wearing the diamond ring.

“Yours forever,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple went public with their romance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace-starrer, The Secrets We Keep, hit the Indian screens on December 18. The Yuval Adler directorial is a suspense thriller that revolves around a woman seeking vengeance. The film explores the premise of a Romanian Holocaust survivor crossing paths with a supposed German soldier who she thinks might have caused her and her family a lot of pain.

Joel Kinnaman film tackles subjects like the revenge, redemption, murder and life in the post World War society. It also stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz.

Stick to this space for more such updates on anything and everything entertainment. Share your thoughts in the comments section below

Must Read: Avengers 5: Here’s How Captain America Could Return To Fight Kang The Conqueror

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube