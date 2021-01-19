Some fans of the superhero films like straight-laced and serious, while others like them campy and hilarious. Interestingly, Taika Waititi’s directorial Thor: Ragnarok is a bit of each giving cinephiles the best of both worlds.
Out of all the solo Avengers properties, the Thor franchise had two of the least well-reviewed movies out of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film is one of the highest-rated films Marvel Studios have ever produced.
When the film was first announced, many Marvel fans had thought that the Asgardian apocalypse would be nothing but dark and gloomy visuals, but Thor: Ragnarok shook things up with a revolutionary script and incredible cinematography. The film even managed to insert comedic timing at just the right times. Chris Hemsworth starrer perfectly used comedy to overcome tragedy.
Chris Hemsworth’s film boasts some of the incredible visual effects, and jaw-dropping set-pieces. It’s worth pointing out that not a single superhero film that’s been more faithful to the comic source material it draws inspiration from.
And now recently, netizens on Twitter engaged in a debate which of Thor films is the best one from Marvel Studios. And here are some of the tweets:
thor ragnarok is a cinematic masterpiece pic.twitter.com/TrefJOV7MY
— banu ✪ rtwt and like 📌 (@1970SPOTTER) January 19, 2021
Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok. pic.twitter.com/uXYGyIcO75
— Best of Tom (@hiddlesbb) January 19, 2021
Just saying Thor Ragnarok had some lovely women. pic.twitter.com/kWac9yj9cE
— S | (@vacantless) January 19, 2021
Me going through all the Thor Ragnarok tweets, probably one of the most enjoyable MCU films pic.twitter.com/Q68CtNiemx
— Conor Howard (@ConorHoward151) January 19, 2021
captain america the winter soldier, thor ragnarok and black panther being the best marvel movies pic.twitter.com/3DzHTlmF7B
— izy 💟 paul rudd is baby (@orangeeslices) January 19, 2021
“The MCU doesn’t have any good visuals”
Thor Ragnarok: pic.twitter.com/xlKdz8rreM
— Lego715 (DasPhillip715) (@_Lego_715_) January 19, 2021
still not over cate blanchetts look in thor ragnarok pic.twitter.com/HwMZqvkgBG
— massi🕷 (@mezzanineflooor) January 15, 2021
Apart from visual effects, all actors like Cate Blanchet, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson played important role in the film Thor: Ragnarok. Their performances were well received by fans and critics alike.
