Ex-Best Friends Joaquin Phoenix & Casey Affleck Sell Their Joint NYC Apartment For $360,000 Cheaper Than The Old Value

Ex-best friends and brothers-in-law, Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck have now totally moved on. The Hollywood stars who had bought a New York City apartment together have now sold it for $3.135 million which is $360,000 lesser than the value $3.495 million it had earlier.

Casey was married to Joaquin’s sister Summer Phoenix and this relationship had led to a deep friendship between both Academy Award winning actors. However, after the end of Casey and Summer’s 11-years-old relationship in July 2017, the friendship between the two turned cold.

According to NYpost, the eight-story building came into existence in 1911 and the said unit has nearly 12-foot-high ceilings, original columns, exposed brick, an open kitchen, and concrete floors.

The industrial loft in Manhattan is situated on Canal Street at the edge of the TriBeCa neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful Joker has now started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The talented actor also got spotted on Wednesday on Los Angeles streets wearing a black hoodie and a matching mask and jeans. The hoodie had a message of “Animal equality” printed on it.

Also Joaquin’s much talked about Joker has now started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. A sequel to the film which earned a billion dollars at the worldwide box office is in consideration right now. The film which hit the cinemas in India on Diwali along with big release like Housefull 4 did tremendously well here. With a business of 64 crores, Joker stands as 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!