Avengers: Endgame: This Latest Theory Suggests Hulk Met Black Widow When He Snapped His Fingers, Here’s How

In Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the deaths of two best superheroes – Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr). It will be a year since the film released but every day, there is something interesting we learn about it.

The latest theory suggests that when Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk snapped his fingers using the infinity gauntlet to reverse Thanos’ snap, he met Natasha aka Black Widow. Wondering how? Using the soul stone. It’s the same way Tony Stark met his daughter Morgan when he died. How did this happen? Read on to know.

A theory shared by Reddit user Crispworthy states that when Hulk snapped his fingers, he used soul stone to meet Nat. Soul stone only allows those to meet who shared a close bond. Hulk and Natasha had feelings for each other and it makes sense that he met her when he snapped his fingers.

The user mentioned that Bruce Banner might have tried to convince Natasha to come back but she must have refused it. That’s why after snapping his fingers, Hulk says that he tried his best but couldn’t get back Scarlett Johansson’s character.

Similarly, Tony Stark used the soul stone to interact with his daughter. However, this scene was deleted from Avengers: Endgame by the makers.

We wonder if there’s any truth to this theory. There are a lot of questions about Black Widow’s death that are unanswered. A few weeks ago, there was a theory that Nat didn’t actually sacrifice herself. It was her sister Yelena Belova who swapped places and face.

What do you think about this theory? Let us know in the comments below.

