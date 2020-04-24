Extraction: From Chris Hemsworth VS Randeep Hooda To An Otherworldly Cinematography, 5 Reasons To Watch This Netflix Film!

Sam Hargrave’s directorial debut Extraction released on Netflix today. The film’s trailer, promos and BTS videos have been making a lot of noise for the past few days and created equal excitement. The action-thriller has a spectacular cast – Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Priyanshu Painyuli and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is truly a blessing and diversion from the current crisis we are all are dealing with. Due to the lockdown, a lot of people are having anxiety issues. Extraction on Netflix is truly a treat.

I saw the film and have noted down a few points on why you should watch this Chris starrer. This isn’t a review and I won’t be giving away any spoiler.

So check out 5 reasons why Extraction should be next binge-watch:

Action

I’m not a fan of action movies but the scenes in this film stunned me. The stunts, action and fight scenes don’t look forced at all. Both Chris and Randeep do a fantastic job fighting, running and shooting together.

Chris Hemsworth

We have seen Chris Hemsworth in Marvel films like Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame and others. However, the action sequences he performs in Extraction are nothing like MCU films. Chris has given his best here and the hard work and dedication can be seen on the screen. Whether it’s shooting scenes, car chasing or fight with the goons and policemen, Chris proved that he is one of the best action heroes in Hollywood.

Randeep Hooda

Indian actors don’t always get enough screen time and meaty roles in Hollywood flicks. But in Extraction, Sam Hargrave has done justice to Randeep’s talent. To be at par in terms of action scenes with Chris is a big thing and Hooda succeeds. He plays an important character and it’s a delight to watch him doing well in such a big action thriller.

Cinematography

The cinematography is excellent. Sam has worked as stunt co-ordinator for several Marvel films. So it’s natural that he will make sure the action sequences are to the T. Newton Thomas Sigel’s cinematography is outstanding and in several jumping scenes, he has jumped with the camera. Even the car chasing scenes look authentic because Sam used to strap himself to a car and hold a camera in his hand to get the perfect shot. No wonder everything has come out powerful on the screen.

MCU Makers

Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some of the best action hero films. But Extraction is different from MCU films. The screenplay for this Sam Hargrave’s film written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame. Chris is nothing like Thor. He’s bleeding, he gets injured and beaten up badly several times. God of Thunder wouldn’t have faced such a harsh situation in an MCU film.

Overall, Extraction is worth your time if you are a big fan of action films, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. Trust me, even with several flaws, you will be glad that you watched one of the best action-thrillers out there.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!