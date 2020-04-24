What If Deadpool Gets Introduced In MCU With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Check Out A Wonderful Art On The Same

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is one of the most loved and entertaining superheroes created by Marvel Comics. So far, 2 films on Ryan’s character are out. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), if there are superheroes who can match up to the craziness yet the heroic level of Deadpool it’s the Guardians of The Galaxy.

Guardians of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Racoon), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Vin Diesel (Groot). The GoTG make sure to protect the galaxy but they are crazy heads who start arguing and fighting anywhere and everywhere. But together, they are fun and leave us in splits.

What if Deadpool makes his entry in MCU with Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Isn’t it a great idea? Well, fans think so. A fan created a fantastic art in which Deadpool is sitting in Star-Lord’s spaceship reading something. The fan name ultrawar26 wrote, “Few days back I read this post at @comicbook where @robliefeld talked about who he wants to see deadpool interact with in the MCU. “I mean, Star-Lord and Deadpool would be extremely funny together and because Deadpool has had an entire series in space called Deadpool Corps, this wouldn’t be foreign to him.”

Personally I like the idea, so i made a little rendition of the whole situation.”

Fans loved this idea and one of them commented, “Perfect❤️”.

Another person wrote, “Man i would love this interaction!”

Check out the post below:

It will be big if MCU gives this idea a thought and brings it into reality.

Talking about Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, it might also feature Chris Hemsworth Thor as the God of Thunder left with them post the battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, GoTG 3 director James Gunn connected an Instagram Q&A in which he revealed that someone in the film is going to die.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!