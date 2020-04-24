Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth Spills The Beans On WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan’s Biopic!

Avenger: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth is currently excited about the release of his film Extraction on Netflix today. The first reviews for this Sam Hargrave directorial are out and they are mixed. However, critics have appreciated the Thor actor’s performance and action scenes. Up next, Chris is looking forward to playing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in a biopic.

The announcement of the biopic on Hulk Hogan starring Chris Hemsworth was made in 2019. However, not much is been talked about the film since then. The biopic on WWE Hall of Famer is said to be helmed by Joker director Todd Phillips, and Scott Silver and John Pollono are writing the script. After a year, the Avengers: Endgame actor has finally opened up about the biopic.

In an interaction with Screenrant, the Extraction actor said, “Look, I haven’t read a script yet. I know it’s being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It’s sort of in the process now. I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.”

In 2013, it was Hulk Hogan who pitched Chris’ name to portray him on the big screen after watching him in Marvel’s 2011 film Thor. The biopic will trace Hulk Hogan’s wrestling world journey during the 80s, his returns to WWE, lawsuit case with Gawker and much more.

Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the apt choice to play Hulk Hogan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!