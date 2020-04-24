When Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man Talked About Chris Evans AKA Captain America’s Social Anxiety Issues

Avengers: Endgame was the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s journey for both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. In the film, Robert’s character Iron Man sacrifices his life to kill Thanos. On the other hand, Captain America gives up on his superpower to live a normal life with Peggy Carter.

So far, all we know is both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr won’t be seen in future MCU films. However, as an audience, we got to see their bittersweet equation in films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Their characters Tony Stark and Steve Rogers mostly disagreed with each other in films. In the Civil War, the duo was even pitted against each other. But in real life, RDJ and Evans share a brotherly equation.

During the promotions of Captain America: Civil War, Robert Downey Jr talked about Chris Evans’ social anxiety issues on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Iron Man actor said, “Chris Evans is such a nervous nelly. He plays a real butch guy in the movie. I love Captain America. I hate to say it, I am not supposed to say it. I love Chris. Before the premiere he is nervous. Chris was driving the Audi and he’s like, ‘Bro, should you go first or I should go first?’ I was like ‘man up dude, we are going to this premiere together’.”

He added, “I think we all get jazzed. I get pumped backstage before I come here. I think it’s over time you get a little immune to it. Suddenly you realise it’s exciting. I think last night he realised this is exciting.”

RDJ had also said, “And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

During most of the interviews for the promotion of their Marvel films, Robert and Chris have always said good thing and even funny things about each other. It’s truly said that their journey with MCU is over and we won’t get to see them together as superheroes anymore!

