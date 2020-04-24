Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Thinks THIS Can Help Restore Movie Theatres Post Lockdown

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth is all geared up as his action-thriller Extraction releases on Netflix today. The actor is in quarantine at his home in Australia but he’s making sure to promote his film in every possible way.

Due to the lockdown, movie theatres have been shut for a long time now. A lot of theatre owners are worried about how to restore all the losses even once things go back to normal. In an interview with Inquirer, Chris was asked his thoughts on this topic and he gave an answer related to Marvel movies.

The Avengers: Endgame actor said, “I hear those concerns, too. That [the MCU] takes up so much real estate, [and] is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally. Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again. I’m with you on that.”

Marvel films have a great fan following all over the world. Fans would do anything if the films rerelease in theatres once the situation goes back to normal. So that’s quite an interesting answer.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth’s latest action flick Extraction, the film is helmed by Sam Hargrave and the screenplay is written by Joe Russo. The action thriller also stars David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles.

