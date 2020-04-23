EXCLUSIVE! Money Heist Actor Ajay Jethi On Gandia Receiving Hate From Fans, Nairobi’s Death & Season 5

Money Heist Season 4 witnessed the death of one of the best characters, Nairobi, played by Alba Flores. In the latest season of La Casa de Papel, Gandia shoots her in the forehead and fans still are in a state of disbelief.

Due to this act, Gandia turned out to be the most hated characters among fans beating Arturo. Koimoi spoke to Money Heist actor Ajay Jethi, who plays the role of Pakistani actor Shakir in the series. We asked Ajay his reaction to Gandia receiving all the hate, Nairobi’s death and update of season 5 of La Casa de Papel.

About Gandia receiving all the hate, Ajay said, “All I can say is if people are hating Gandia, they are loving Professor and my character. My character is receiving love because I’m helping the Professor. I’m getting a lot of good messages from fans in India and also from Pakistan.”

Jethi said that the makers of Money Heist are aware that people were very attached to Nairobi. He shared, “People got very attached to her character. Alba is an amazing artist. I’ve worked with her earlier in a film. It’s sad that she died. But all this is done by the scriptwriter. Now only they will decide what’s going to happen. That’s the USP of Money Heist. People love the show so much because they have no idea what to expect next. I’m sure Alex Pina knows that fans are heartbroken with Nairobi.”

When asked about any update on Money Heist Season 5, Ajay told us, “There is no confirmation on season 5 yet. But if there’s a fifth season, I don’t know if my character of hacker will be there in it. I keep telling our episode director about the feedback the show is getting. I told the makers that people are expecting 5th season and my fans want to see Shakir in the next season too.”

We really hope that’s another season of Money Heist as the last scene featuring Professor and Alicia Sierra has left us curious to know what happens next!

