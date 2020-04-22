Money Heist Season 4: Helsinki Carrying Nairobi In His Arms After Her Death Is A Proof Of The Beautiful & Emotional Bond They Shared!

Money Heist Season 4 was released at the beginning of the month and buzz around the series is still going very strong. By now, all the fans have seen the new season and still mourning over Nairobi’s death. And why not, isn’t she the coolest boss ever!

Netflix India shared a beautiful and emotional picture of Helsinki carrying Nairobi in his arms and captioned it, “Nairobi. 1986 – 2019. The ultimate boss. #MoneyHeist”. If this picture doesn’t make you emotional, we don’t know what will.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Netflix India shared the picture, fans started going gaga over it. A user commented, “You don’t love anyone? Of course, you don’t, darling. You don’t have the balls for it. To love, you need courage.” – Nairobi”. Another user commented, “She had us all at “let the matriarchy begin”. Another user commented, “Was expecting much better end for Nairobi… She definitely deserved much much better .. Nairobi will always be my favourite🥂”.

Well, we all want her back but that’s not possible. She will always be one of our favourite characters and her legacy will always go on.

Meanwhile, the series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow, Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and José Manuel Poga as Gandia in pivotal roles.

