Money Heist’s Ajay Jethi AKA Shakir Has THIS To Say On La Casa De Papel Season 5

Spanish thriller series, Money Heist, has literally driven the fans insane with its fourth season. Soon after it’s release on Netflix, the internet was flooded with praises, memes as opinions on the latest season of La Casa De Papel. But what’s the status on Season 5? Ajay Jethi who played the role of Shakir is opening up about all he knows!

Ajay Jethi remained the only Indian to be a part of the show that has turned into a huge success across the globe. The fanbase in India is massive too, but the actor had no idea about it all when he was first approached. In fact, he treated it like any other project but the results and the love he has garnered have been highly unexpected, yet overwhelming.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla when asked about the same, Jethi shared, “When I got a call for Money Heist from the Manager, it was like any other project for me, a new project for me. The manager told me it is a big project and the series is famous on Netflix. But I had not seen the series till then as I was occupied with other things. I did not give any auditions because I worked a lot with the casting director for this, on many projects before. My community people are also watching it in Spain. I had not realized that it has been dubbed in English and is being watched worldwide.”

Furthermore, when asked about the Money Heist Season 5, Ajay Jethi revealed how like everything else, the show has been stuck owing to the lockdown. “The lockdown in Spain has affected shooting, all the other projects are on hold. Right now, I don’t know when will the fifth season of Money Heist start, or if my character will be continued, there is no information as yet. Till 11th May, lockdown is continued here,” he shared.

Money Heist Season 4 featured Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno amongst others and created havoc upon release.

