FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & Team Is Here With A SPECIAL Announcement; Check Out

Our favourite FRIENDS featuring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) are officially here. The reports of the reunion being stuck amid lockdown had left us worried for long, but guys, our favourite squad is coming up with the much-awaited reunion, and they have something exciting for y’all too!

The team is giving a chance to all the fans to be there during the reunion episode and meet them In person as well. Yes, you heard that right! Imagine being in front of Ross and Rachel and thinking if our mind is ‘on a break’ or asking Matt Le Blanc to ‘how he doin’?’, 10 years of journey, 10 seasons of binge watching (1000 more times for the true fans) and we’ll can express all the love in front of our favourites, that too through a ‘FRIENDS VIP experience’. But how does it happen?

So, FRIENDS reunion is also being used for a noble cause. As the entire world is facing turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been lockdown forced almost everywhere. All you need to do is take the ‘All In Challenge’ and donate, so that the organisation could help feed the needy.

Jennifer Aniston took her Instagram and shared all about the reunion with a heartfelt note as, “Hi guys. We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected”

