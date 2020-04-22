FRIENDS: Matthew Perry Gives A Chandler Bing Kind Of Idea To Eat Cookies During Lockdown!

Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom “Friends”, has been spending some time in the kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to social media, Matthew posted a picture of cookies that he baked himself. More than the tempting cookies, it’s his caption that grabbed the attention of his fans.

Revealing a bit of the trademark Chandler Bing wry humour, Perry wrote: “I made these by the way. Also, I am not wearing any pants. Getting Ready for some serious nude eating,” he wrote.

On the work front, Matthew Perry and his other “Friends” co-stars — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — will be soon seen in a “Friends” reunion special.

A few days ago, it was reported that the cast of Friends have shot for a secret special episode before he lockdown. While the actors haven’t confirmed anything, fans are waiting for them to make an announcement about the same.

