Venom 2’s Official Title & New Release Date OUT, See Video

For a long time, fans have been waiting to know what’s the title of Venom 2. Well, a few hours before, Sony Pictures surprised fans by revealing that the second part is titled as ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage.’ The film will see Tom Hardy reprise the role of the vicious villain in the second film.

A lot of fans were waiting for the film to release this year in October. However, that’s not happening anymore. Along with revealing the title of the sequel, Sony also announced the new release date. Looks like fans will have to wait longer than they expected to meet this venomous villain.

Sony Pictures shared a 20-second clip in which they have revealed the title and the new release date, June 25, 2021. The background music used is eerie AF as the title comes on the screen. They captioned the tweet, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage – In Theaters 6.25.21. @VenomMovie”.

Check out the post below:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is helmed by Andy Serkis and the script is written by Kelly Marcel. Along with Tom Hardy, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Willians, Naomie Harris and Reid Scott.

Venom is a character from Marvel Comics who appears as a villain in Spider-Man. As Sony also has rights to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film along with Disney-Marvel, fans are hoping they’ll get to see Hardy playing the bad guy fighting our Spidey. Only time will tell if it will happen or not.

How did you like the title of Venom 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

