EXCLUSIVE! Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth Bonded With His Extraction Co-Star Priyanshu Painyuli On India & Food

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth, who is popularly known as Thor is all set to amaze us with his Netflix film, Extraction. The film also stars Bollywood actors like Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli.

In the film, Priyanshu Painyuli plays the role of a Bangladeshi drug mafia. The reviews so far have come out good and the actor is receiving appreciation for his dialect in the film. Koimoi spoke to Priyanshu about his experience of working with Chris Hemsworth and he shared a funny story of his first meet with the Avengers: Endgame actor.

The Bhavesh Joshi actor told Koimoi about what happened and how they bonded over Indian food, “The way we met, it was funny. I was in the hair van getting my hair done for my scene. He just walked in and that was the first time I was bumped into him. So I thought we will be doing some formal introduction. But sometimes they say the unexpected meetings are the best one. He then started playing music on his Bluetooth. We started chatting about India, food and Ahmedabad. He loved the energy there.”

He further added, “I actually thought I will be starstruck but I wasn’t because of the way he was. The way he meets you is so calm. He’s this relaxed Australian guy who has just come to work and he’ll say ‘Hello, what’s up?’ in his heavy voice. When I was there, it felt like I know this guy kaafi time see.”

Extraction is helmed by Sam Hargrave and the screenplay is written by one of Avengers: Endgame director, Joe Russo. The film will be out on Netflix from April 24.

