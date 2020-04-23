EXCLUSIVE! Money Heist Actor Ajay Jethi: “If Shah Rukh Khan Plays The Role Of Professor In Hindi Version, It Will be Huge”

Money Heist Season 4 aka La Casa de Papel released on April 3 on Netflix and received a great response. The twists and turns in the latest season left all the fans shocked. Yet again, Álvaro Morte’s Professor won hearts with his smart brain and planning despite being close to losing everything.

The fourth season of Money Heist featured an Indian actor named Ajay Jethi. Ajay played the role of Pakistani hacked in La Casa de Papel who helps the Professor in some way to conduct the heist in the Bank of Spain. Koimoi spoke to Ajay Jethi about the show.

We asked Ajay that fans in India always keep sharing who would play Professor’s role best in Bollywood. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana or others are seen best fit to play Álvaro Morte’s character. So what does he think? Jethi told us, If Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Professor, it will be huge. He’s the Badshah of Bollywood. He gained this stardom by starting from scratch in his career. Commercially also, him playing the character will be big.”

He further added, “But I also think that actors like Irrfan, Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji can play important roles in the Hindi remake. Irrfan can also make for a good Professor. Vidya Balan can nail the role of Raquel and Rani Mukerji as Alicia Sierra. Even Shahid Kapoor can play any character. After watching Kabir Singh, I saw his performance and he can portray such angry character in the series.”

About being the only Indian face on the show and receiving the recognition by people here, Ajay said, “I never thought that I’ll get so much love and appreciation. I’m thankful to God that I got to play the role of Shakir. I am very happy. I am thankful toe audience and especially, the media.”

The Money Heist actor added, “When the audience likes a character, they look at is someone who is a part of their life. We work for the audience only. They give their time and money to watch these shows. With such a good response, I am very happy. I am very thankful for the Indian media. The way they have tried to cover me and have contacted me for being a part of the show, it has made me happy. ”

Do you think Shah Rukh Khan can nail the character of Professor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.