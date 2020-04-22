Avengers: Endgame Trivia #28: Wondering Why Black Widow Didn’t Get A Funeral Like Iron Man? Here’s A Strange Reason!

In Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the deaths of two superheroes – Iron Man and Black Widow. Played by Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson respectively, their deaths left Marvel fans heartbroken. Even after a year, fans believe that the two should’ve have died in the process of killing Thanos!

Another topic of discussion is Black Widow not getting a funeral like Iron Man. In the film, when Tony Stark snaps his fingers to kill Thanos, he loses his life. In the end. Stark gets a funeral and all the superheroes are present for the same. On the other hand, Black Widow sacrificed her life so that Hawkeye could get the soul stone. But the makers didn’t host a funeral for her in the film.

Our Avengers: Endgame trivia #28 today is about Scarlett Johansson’s character not getting a funeral. In an interview with NYTimes, Endgame’s writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked why they decided that BW should die. They also answered why Johansson’s character wasn’t given a funeral like Tony Stark.

About Natasha Romanoff’s death in the film, Stephen Mcfeely said, “Her journey, in our minds, had come to an end if she could get the Avengers back. She comes from such an abusive, terrible, mind-control background, so when she gets to Vormir and she has a chance to get the family back, that’s a thing she would trade for. The toughest thing for us was we were always worried that people weren’t going to have time to be sad enough. The stakes are still out there and they haven’t solved the problem. But we lost a big character — a female character — how do we honour it? We have this male lens and it’s a lot of guys being sad that a woman died.”

Christopher Markus, on Black Widow not getting a funeral, said, “Tony gets a funeral. Natasha doesn’t. That’s partly because Tony’s this massive public figure and she’s been a cipher the whole time. The biggest question about it is what Thor raises there on the dock. “We have the Infinity Stones. Why don’t we just bring her back?”

Well, we aren’t convinced with the reasoning given by Avengers: Endgame writers as we think Black Widow deserved a grand goodbye too!

What do you think of today’s Avengers Trivia? Do you think it was okay of the makers to not give Natasha a farewell like Tony? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!