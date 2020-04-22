Hugh Jackman Would’ve Played Wolverine In Marvel Cinematic Universe But On THIS Condition

Hugh Jackman will always be loved for playing the amazing character, Wolverine in X-Men movies. He portrayed this role for almost two decades on the big screen. The actor last played the superhero in 2017 film Logan and announced that he is retiring from this clawed hero character.

A lot of rumours are doing rounds if Jackman would play the character in Marvel Cinematic Universe or not. As Disney acquired the entertainment assets of 20th Century Fox, MCU also has rights on Wolverine and Fantastic Four. Hugh Jackman said that he would’ve played Wolverine for Marvel but on one condition.

In an interview with Daily Beast, the Logan actor shared that if MCU had acquired his character’s rights 7 years ago, he would’ve considered. The actor said, “If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah! But I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character.”

He added, “Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, ‘You’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, “Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?” And you say, Sounds good but… no.’ They’re fine with someone else.”

Well, looks like if Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to make a film on this clawed superhero, Jackman won’t be a part of it.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in MCU suggested that Marvel can make a film with his character Wolverine together. Whether it’s really happening or it was just thought in Ruffalo’s mind, no one knows yet!

