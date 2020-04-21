WHAT! Jennifer Lopez In A Legal Soup Worth $150,000; Here’s What Went Wrong

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest Hollywood celebrities in the industry right now. From back to back hit songs to her acting career, there’s nothing that this woman can’t pull off. She was last seen in the Hustlers and the movie did really well at the box office.

Jennifer played the role of a stripper and was based on a real-life story. Apparently, after the release fo the film, she filed a $40 million dollar lawsuit on Jennifer for defaming her image publicly. Apart from Jennifer, Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart played pivotal roles in the film.

However, we are writing this as Jennifer Lopez is in legal trouble again. Yes, you read that right. A New York-based photographer has filed a lawsuit of $150,000 over copyright infringement on Jennifer and her company Nuyorican Productions. The photographer Steve claims that the On The Floor singer used pictures clicked by him without taking any permission or paying any compensation for the same. Reportedly, the picture has got over 656,000 likes and was posted on June 22, 2017.

The lawsuit states, “Defendants did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website.” According to the court documents, Steve Sands is “entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed.” That’s a huge amount of money, isn’t it?

Richard Liebowitz, who filed the lawsuit, told the media portal, “This is an example of celebrities using photographers’ photographs without permission to brand themselves on social media. The number of likes the photograph receives coupled with their number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize their posts.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!