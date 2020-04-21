When Jennifer Aniston Got To Know About Brad Pitt Cheating On Her With Angelina Jolie!

The love triangle between Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie is known to one and all. While initially, it was the FRIENDS’ actress who dealt with the alleged cheating, it looks like the tables have now turned and it is Jolie who has now been left alone. But are you aware of the history, how it all happened? Let’s get back to the past!

It all began when reports around trouble in Brad Pitt and The Morning Show actress’ paradise started doing the rounds, and romance rumours with Angelina Jolie, soon followed by. For the unversed, Brad And Jolie were shooting for Mr & Mrs Smith during the same year (2005) when divorce with Jenn was announced. The duo even issued a public statement that clarified that there was no third person involved, and it was a mutual decision to call the relationship quits.

“For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration,” clarified the duo in a conversation with People magazine.

Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston’s FRIENDS co-star and BFF even claimed that for long she believed that Brad Pitt was working on fighting his attraction for Angelina Jolie initially and had been honest about it.

However, a major giveaway to their dating rumours was out when the Mr & Mrs Smith co-stars together made an appearance at the ShoWest’s Fox luncheon Paris hotel Las Vegas. With the pictures that still go viral on social media, one could notice the awkwardness between the two as they maintained a distance even while they were papped together.

However, truth initially came out as the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor went on to marry his newfound love Angelina Jolie in 2014. The marriage lasted for barely 2 years.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Jennifer and Brad are back, currently quarantining together as they’re happier than ever. Looks like ‘they were just on a break’.

FEATURE:-

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!