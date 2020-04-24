Christopher Nolan’s Tenet & Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 To Have NO Changes To Their Release Dates CONFIRMS Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Pictures is backing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 and has announced no shift in their release dates despite the global pandemic. Where most of the big-budget films have shifted from their decided dates, the above two mentioned films are still intact with their originally announced ones.

Since a couple of days, there have been rumours that both Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 will be streaming straight to digital platforms, missing their theatrical releases. While the rumours were baseless, it was pretty much sure Warner Bros. will never take such a drastic decision for two of their most awaited films.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, officials from Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has confirmed that there is no change in the release dates of both the films whatsoever. The statement reads, “We are committed to — and are excited about — releasing Tenet in theatres this summer or whenever theatres reopen. We remain supportive of the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and are confident that our tentpole titles, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theatres.”

He also adds, “Theatrical films have always been a major part of our ecosystem. I fully expect that as we evaluate our business going forward, we will continue to champion creative work that is worthy of the theatrical experience.”

Apart from other films, a couple of 2022 DC films are also impacted. While The Flash is being preponed from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022, Shazam! 2 is being postponed from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!